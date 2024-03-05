Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Health Experts Testify Before House Subcommittee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Military Personnel holds a hearing on the Defense Department’s monitoring of COVID-19. Testifying are: Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, and Shauna Stahlman, senior epidemiologist in the Armed Forces Health Surveillance’s epidemiology and analysis bureau.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 16:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 915050
    Filename: DOD_110165979
    Length: 00:46:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Health Experts Testify Before House Subcommittee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT