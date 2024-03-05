The House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Military Personnel holds a hearing on the Defense Department’s monitoring of COVID-19. Testifying are: Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, and Shauna Stahlman, senior epidemiologist in the Armed Forces Health Surveillance’s epidemiology and analysis bureau.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 16:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|915050
|Filename:
|DOD_110165979
|Length:
|00:46:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Health Experts Testify Before House Subcommittee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT