Walking Town Hall: Pope AAF

Walking Townhall: Pope Army Air Field
Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, and other Garrison leaders walk with Corvias residents at Fort Liberty. Neighbors took the opportunity to meet leadership and voiced concerns about their neighborhood.
|02.15.2024
|03.07.2024 15:15
|Video Productions
|915048
|240215-A-IV289-1001
|DOD_110165891
|00:00:59
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
