    French Creek Fitness Center Open 24Hrs

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brianna Lagarda Saenz 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    French Creek Fitness Center officially adjusted their operating time to stay open for 24 hours on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, as of Feb. 26, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services implemented a system to allow U.S. Marines and Sailors access to the gym during off-duty hours. (U.S. Marine Corps video created on March 7, 2012 by Lance Cpl. Brianna Lagarda Saenz and Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 15:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915045
    VIRIN: 240305-M-MP515-1001
    Filename: DOD_110165876
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    24hr Gym, 2nd MLG, USNORTHCOM, French Creek

