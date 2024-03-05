French Creek Fitness Center Open 24Hrs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



French Creek Fitness Center officially adjusted their operating time to stay open for 24 hours on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, as of Feb. 26, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services implemented a system to allow U.S. Marines and Sailors access to the gym during off-duty hours. (U.S. Marine Corps video created on March 7, 2012 by Lance Cpl. Brianna Lagarda Saenz and Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)