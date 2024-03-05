In this week’s look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff General David Allvin talks about reoptimizing the Air Force for Great Power Competition during a talk at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., the Air Force releases updates and clarifications to dress and appearance standards, and a proof-of-concept launch and landing of an MQ-9 Reaper via satellite makes history at Shaw AFB, S.C.
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: CSAF Insights on Reoptimizing, Dress and Appearance Updates, Reaper Launch and Landing via Satellite, by SSgt Jazmin Granger
