MX supports BTF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915034" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 28, 2024. BTF missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command force employment, military posture, and operations honor our security commitments in the region by enabling us to rapidly respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)