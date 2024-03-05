Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Leaders Testify Before Senate Committee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, and Army Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, testify about the fiscal year 2025 defense authorization request and the future years defense program before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 13:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 915026
    Filename: DOD_110165345
    Length: 01:57:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Leaders Testify Before Senate Committee , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT