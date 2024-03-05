Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Line Week 2024: Machining

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    240307-N-ZV473-1001 NORFOLK, Va.- Surface Line Week 2024 is being held onboard Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story April 22nd-26th, 2024. This video was produced to promote the Machining competition for SLW 2024. (Video produced by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915024
    VIRIN: 240307-N-ZV473-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110165320
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    This work, Surface Line Week 2024: Machining, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
    Commander
    Naval Surface Force Atlantic

