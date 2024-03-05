Surface Line Week 2024: Machining

240307-N-ZV473-1001 NORFOLK, Va.- Surface Line Week 2024 is being held onboard Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story April 22nd-26th, 2024. This video was produced to promote the Machining competition for SLW 2024. (Video produced by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
