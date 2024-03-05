Airmen, Soldiers load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid destined for Gaza takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7, 2024. The formation of U.S. Air Forces Central C-130s dropped 66 pallets, consisting of over 38,000 meals, in Gaza allowing for civilian access to critical aid. (U.S. Air Force video)