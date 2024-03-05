Four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid destined for Gaza takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7, 2024. The formation of U.S. Air Forces Central C-130s dropped 66 pallets, consisting of over 38,000 meals, in Gaza allowing for civilian access to critical aid. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915018
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-VR222-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_110165270
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Soldiers load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
