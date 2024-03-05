Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen, Soldiers load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid destined for Gaza takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7, 2024. The formation of U.S. Air Forces Central C-130s dropped 66 pallets, consisting of over 38,000 meals, in Gaza allowing for civilian access to critical aid. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915018
    VIRIN: 240307-F-VR222-3002
    Filename: DOD_110165270
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130
    humanitarian aid
    Gaza
    GazaHA

