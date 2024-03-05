What Woman Inspires You?

34th Infantry Division Soldiers reflect on what woman inspires them for International Women's Day. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th each year. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 12:22
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
