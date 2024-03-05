Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Minimum Interval Takeoff

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows two U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing performing a Minimum Interval Takeoff or MITO at the Sioux City, Iowa airport on March 7, 2024.

    The technique of taking off so closely comes with some safety concerns such as wake turbulence.

    During a MITO the time between aircraft taking off is greatly reduced in an effort to take off as quickly as possible. A Minimum Interval Takeoff is performed by bomber and tanker aircraft as part of requirements that test their ability to scramble aircraft at twelve to fifteen second intervals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915015
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-KZ880-1001
    Filename: DOD_110165262
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Iowa Air National Guard
    KC-135
    MITO
    Minimum Interval Takeoff

