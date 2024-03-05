B-roll video shows two U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing performing a Minimum Interval Takeoff or MITO at the Sioux City, Iowa airport on March 7, 2024.
The technique of taking off so closely comes with some safety concerns such as wake turbulence.
During a MITO the time between aircraft taking off is greatly reduced in an effort to take off as quickly as possible. A Minimum Interval Takeoff is performed by bomber and tanker aircraft as part of requirements that test their ability to scramble aircraft at twelve to fifteen second intervals.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915015
|VIRIN:
|240307-Z-KZ880-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110165262
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KC-135 Minimum Interval Takeoff, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
