The Eagles have landed

The USAF F-15EX Eagle II aircraft are currently being tested at Eglin AFB. The two aircraft belong to the 96th Test Wing (EX3) and 53rd Wing (EX4), who also own the initial two fighters. The F-15EX test platforms at Eglin AFB will accelerate development of capabilities both for the platform itself and other combat aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 11:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915012
|VIRIN:
|240115-F-NV708-2648
|Filename:
|DOD_110165192
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|EGLIN, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
