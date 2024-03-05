The Eagles have landed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USAF F-15EX Eagle II aircraft are currently being tested at Eglin AFB. The two aircraft belong to the 96th Test Wing (EX3) and 53rd Wing (EX4), who also own the initial two fighters. The F-15EX test platforms at Eglin AFB will accelerate development of capabilities both for the platform itself and other combat aircraft.