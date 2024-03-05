Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Eagles have landed

    EGLIN, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The USAF F-15EX Eagle II aircraft are currently being tested at Eglin AFB. The two aircraft belong to the 96th Test Wing (EX3) and 53rd Wing (EX4), who also own the initial two fighters. The F-15EX test platforms at Eglin AFB will accelerate development of capabilities both for the platform itself and other combat aircraft.

    TAGS

    Eglin Air Force Base
    96th Test Wing
    Test
    F-15 EX
    F-15 Eagle II
    Super Eagle

