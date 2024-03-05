Royal Air Force Mildenhall Basic Enlisted Strategic Thinking course

Members of Team Mildenhall attend the Basic Enlisted Strategic Thinking course at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 20, 2024. The BEST course is a strategic thinking development course that the U.S. Space Force is actively developing for the U.S. Air Force as a potential professional military education curriculum. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|02.20.2024
|03.07.2024 11:19
|Interviews
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
