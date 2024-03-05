Interview with Spc. Zoe Tourne

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915004" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Zoe Tourne, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, is interviewed in Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, March 6, 2024. Soldiers from the 22nd MPAD are currently deployed across the European theater in support of V Corps and Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. Ongoing training increases the readiness, interoperability and the ability of NATO allies and regional partner forces to deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)