    Interview with Spc. Zoe Tourne

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    03.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Zoe Tourne, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, is interviewed in Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, March 6, 2024. Soldiers from the 22nd MPAD are currently deployed across the European theater in support of V Corps and Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. Ongoing training increases the readiness, interoperability and the ability of NATO allies and regional partner forces to deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:53
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US

