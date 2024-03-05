U.S. Marines conduct artillery fire at The Basic School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marines with the Combat Instructor Battalion, The Basic School, show newly commissioned officers how to operate the M777 towed 155 mm howitzer on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, February 29, 2024. The officers learn to be a rifle platoon commander with high standards of professional knowledge, technical expertise, and leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)