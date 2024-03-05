Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines conduct artillery fire at The Basic School

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Keahi Soomanstanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with the Combat Instructor Battalion, The Basic School, show newly commissioned officers how to operate the M777 towed 155 mm howitzer on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, February 29, 2024. The officers learn to be a rifle platoon commander with high standards of professional knowledge, technical expertise, and leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914994
    VIRIN: 240229-M-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110164779
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    live fire
    artillery
    The Basic School
    Commissioned Officers

