U.S. Marines with the Combat Instructor Battalion, The Basic School, show newly commissioned officers how to operate the M777 towed 155 mm howitzer on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, February 29, 2024. The officers learn to be a rifle platoon commander with high standards of professional knowledge, technical expertise, and leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914994
|VIRIN:
|240229-M-SY821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110164779
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct artillery fire at The Basic School, by LCpl Keahi Soomanstanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
