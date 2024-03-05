Soldiers in the combat medic transition course at the 4th Battalion, 166th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), Pennsylvania Army National Guard, take part in a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, testing them on their medical skills in a challenging and realistic simulated tactical environment. Students must triage and evaluate training dummies and roleplayers acting as casualties, apply the appropriate treatment measures, and evacuate them to higher level care. The course, which includes students from all Army components, is for those in other career fields who wish to retrain as medics.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 08:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914992
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-WU705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110164760
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Combat Medics train at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT