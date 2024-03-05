Combat Medics train at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers in the combat medic transition course at the 4th Battalion, 166th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), Pennsylvania Army National Guard, take part in a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, testing them on their medical skills in a challenging and realistic simulated tactical environment. Students must triage and evaluate training dummies and roleplayers acting as casualties, apply the appropriate treatment measures, and evacuate them to higher level care. The course, which includes students from all Army components, is for those in other career fields who wish to retrain as medics.