Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Medics train at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers in the combat medic transition course at the 4th Battalion, 166th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), Pennsylvania Army National Guard, take part in a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, testing them on their medical skills in a challenging and realistic simulated tactical environment. Students must triage and evaluate training dummies and roleplayers acting as casualties, apply the appropriate treatment measures, and evacuate them to higher level care. The course, which includes students from all Army components, is for those in other career fields who wish to retrain as medics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 08:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914992
    VIRIN: 240306-A-WU705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110164760
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Medics train at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pennsylvania army national guard
    national guard
    166th regiment (Regional Training Institute)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT