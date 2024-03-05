Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain (Capt.) Luis Alvarez - Justified Accord 2024 [Social Media 9:16]

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    07.03.2024

    Video by Chris House and Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    March 2024, Nanyuki, Kenya - U.S. Army Capt. Luis Alvarez, 211th Military Police Battalion chaplain, Massachusetts National Guard and Task Force Minuteman Chaplain for Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) discusses why serving in the U.S. Army is important to him. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Army footage by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV; U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914987
    VIRIN: 240307-A-QB331-2000
    Filename: DOD_110164681
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: NANYUKI, KE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps.
    Chaplain
    religious support
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    Massachusettes National Guard

