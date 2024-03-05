Chaplain (Capt.) Luis Alvarez - Justified Accord 2024 [Social Media 9:16]

March 2024, Nanyuki, Kenya - U.S. Army Capt. Luis Alvarez, 211th Military Police Battalion chaplain, Massachusetts National Guard and Task Force Minuteman Chaplain for Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) discusses why serving in the U.S. Army is important to him. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Army footage by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV; U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)
|07.03.2024
|03.07.2024 11:02
|Video Productions
|914987
|240307-A-QB331-2000
|DOD_110164681
|00:00:48
|NANYUKI, KE
|1
|1
