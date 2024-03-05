Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feature Story: Chaplain (Capt.) Luis Alvarez - Justified Accord 2024

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    07.03.2024

    Video by Chris House and Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Luis Alvarez, 211th Military Police Battalion chaplain, Massachusetts National Guard and Task Force Minuteman Chaplain for Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) discusses his military service and contributions at JA24 at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, March 3, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response.
    (U.S. Army footage by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV; U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps.
    religious support
    Massachusett National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord

