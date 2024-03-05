U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin York, 48th Compulsion Maintenance Squadron expediter, and Master Sgt. Aaron Sanchez, 48th CMS production superintendent, discusses daily operations in the propulsions flight at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 31, 2024. The aerospace propulsions flight holds the responsibilities of rebuilding, repairing, and maintaining jet engines to enhance flight operability.. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 10:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914983
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-YU294-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110164677
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Engine Enthusiasts without Graphics, by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
