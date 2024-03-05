A Cobra Gold Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



10 U.S. Navy Sailors with Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 put aside some time from Exercise Cobra Gold 24 to visit children at the Pattaya Orphanage, March 3, 2024, in Chon Buri province, Thailand. Exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is aimed to increase security, provide humanitarian efforts, and continue to build upon the bonds already established with partner forces, allies and friends. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Oh, I Corps Public Affairs)