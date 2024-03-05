A Cobra Gold Story

10 U.S. Navy Sailors with Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 put aside some time from Exercise Cobra Gold 24 to visit children at the Pattaya Orphanage, March 3, 2024, in Chon Buri province, Thailand. Exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is aimed to increase security, provide humanitarian efforts, and continue to build upon the bonds already established with partner forces, allies and friends. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Oh, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 07:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914982
|VIRIN:
|240303-A-MT371-7688
|Filename:
|DOD_110164676
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
