    A Cobra Gold Story

    THAILAND

    03.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Oh 

    I Corps

    10 U.S. Navy Sailors with Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 put aside some time from Exercise Cobra Gold 24 to visit children at the Pattaya Orphanage, March 3, 2024, in Chon Buri province, Thailand. Exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is aimed to increase security, provide humanitarian efforts, and continue to build upon the bonds already established with partner forces, allies and friends. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Oh, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 07:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914982
    VIRIN: 240303-A-MT371-7688
    Filename: DOD_110164676
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: TH

    CG
    Cobra Gold
    Pattaya
    Navy
    Cobra Gold 24
    CG24

