Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Smith Elementary School Vocab Parade (1080p)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    On March 29th, the Smith Elementary School conducts a Vocab Parade during their spirit week. The vocab parade highlighted English Language words by allowing the students to pick and dress up as the chosen word. (U.S. Army video by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 06:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914979
    VIRIN: 240229-A-VB767-8341
    PIN: 8341
    Filename: DOD_110164660
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smith Elementary School Vocab Parade (1080p), by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Parade

    TAGS

    learning
    Webster
    Parade
    Smith Elementary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT