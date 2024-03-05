On March 29th, the Smith Elementary School held a Vocab Parade. This was to get the elementary students involved with learning English words and dressing up as the word. (U.S. Army video by SSG Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 04:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914975
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-VB767-5380
|PIN:
|5380
|Filename:
|DOD_110164650
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Smith Elementary School Vocab Parade 720p, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Baumholder
LEAVE A COMMENT