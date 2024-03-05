Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn Transits Taiwan Strait

    TAIWAN STRAIT

    03.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    TAIWAN STRAIT (March 5, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts routine operations during a Taiwan Strait transit, March 5. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 03:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914972
    VIRIN: 240305-N-YS413-1142
    Filename: DOD_110164637
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: TAIWAN STRAIT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn Transits Taiwan Strait, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th FLEET
    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    TAIWAN STRAIT

