TAIWAN STRAIT (March 5, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts routine operations during a Taiwan Strait transit, March 5. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 03:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914972
|VIRIN:
|240305-N-YS413-1142
|Filename:
|DOD_110164637
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|TAIWAN STRAIT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS John Finn Transits Taiwan Strait, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
