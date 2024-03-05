Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSgt Martin Segura

    JAPAN

    02.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Feb. 20, 2024) A personality feature highlighting TSgt Martin Segura, an ambassador for Air Force Gaming at Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 01:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914964
    VIRIN: 240220-N-BD319-2247
    Filename: DOD_110164501
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    MWR
    Community
    AFG
    Gaming

