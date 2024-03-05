Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Ryan Cain talks about being a medic in the U.S. Army Reserve [Social Media 9:16]

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    04.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Cain, a 68W, an Army Reserve combat medic with the 425th Medical Detachment, 176th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command, explains his job and how the Army helps him be all he can be. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 02:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914962
    VIRIN: 240304-A-UI440-7015
    Filename: DOD_110164488
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: NANYUKI, KE
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Sgt. Ryan Cain talks about being a medic in the U.S. Army Reserve [Social Media 9:16], by SGT Alisha Grezlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Medic
    Multinational Exercise
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    My Army Story
    MOS 68W

