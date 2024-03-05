Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota University Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AB, JAPAN

    02.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    AFN Tokyo

    This video product for AFN Tokyo highlights the Yokota University Program and end of year bash celebration. MSgt Nathaniel Inwood, Yokota Air Base Development Advisor speaks on the program and highlights the contributions to Yokota service members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 21:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914934
    VIRIN: 240306-F-XK019-1001
    Filename: DOD_110164265
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AB, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota University Program, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    AFN Tokyo
    Yokota University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT