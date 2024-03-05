This video product for AFN Tokyo highlights the Yokota University Program and end of year bash celebration. MSgt Nathaniel Inwood, Yokota Air Base Development Advisor speaks on the program and highlights the contributions to Yokota service members.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 21:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914934
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-XK019-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110164265
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AB, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota University Program, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
