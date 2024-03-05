James Long spotlight

James Long from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission as the resident engineer and contracting officer representative. USACE is working side-by-side with our local, state and federal partners to help survivors recover from the wildfires, and is committed to getting it done safely and correctly.
(USACE Video by Melanie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 21:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914933
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-AB038-2661
|Filename:
|DOD_110164259
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|WEST MAUI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
