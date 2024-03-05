U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines execute a force on force during Korea Viper 24.1 at Republic of Korea 1st Marine Infantry Division Headquarters, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. Air assault training reinforces Marines’ skills to fight and maintain readiness. In its first ever iteration, Korea Viper 24.1 is designed as a distributed expeditionary advanced base operation exercise, advancing interoperability with our Republic of Korea partners while simultaneously deterring adversary forces. The Marines are with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Geier)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914927
|VIRIN:
|240217-M-OE295-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110164040
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea Viper 24.1 | Bilateral Force-On-Force B-Roll, by Cpl Anna Geier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT