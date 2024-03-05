Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Viper 24.1 | Bilateral Air Assault B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Anna Geier 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines execute an air assault and hike during Korea Viper 24.1 at Josa-ri Training Area, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. The training is designed to increase Marines’ experience and proficiency with aerial inserts, as well as assault support aircraft communications and operations. In its first ever iteration, Korea Viper 24.1 is designed as a distributed expeditionary advanced base operation exercise, advancing interoperability with our Republic of Korea partners while simultaneously deterring adversary forces. The Marines are with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Geier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914925
    VIRIN: 240215-M-OE295-1001
    Filename: DOD_110164031
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    readiness; interoperability; deterrence; allies and partners; Korea Viper 24.1; 3D MARDIV;

