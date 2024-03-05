Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Wing trains to prepare to execute the Pacing Oplan

    YIGO, GUAM

    03.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The 36th Wing has revamped its mission statement to align with pacing OPLAN preparation. While the U.S. Air Force is mission ready, deterrence is not assured and actions must be taken to be prepared for conflict. To strengthen deterrence and ensure preparation to fight and win should deterrence fail, the USAF needs to continue to adapt to the threat and the competitiive environment.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Andersen
    36 Wing
    INDOPACOM
    OPLAN

