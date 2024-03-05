36th Wing trains to prepare to execute the Pacing Oplan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914924" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 36th Wing has revamped its mission statement to align with pacing OPLAN preparation. While the U.S. Air Force is mission ready, deterrence is not assured and actions must be taken to be prepared for conflict. To strengthen deterrence and ensure preparation to fight and win should deterrence fail, the USAF needs to continue to adapt to the threat and the competitiive environment.