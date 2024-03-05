36th Wing trains to prepare to execute the Pacing Oplan

The 36th Wing has revamped its mission statement to align with pacing OPLAN preparation. While the U.S. Air Force is mission ready, deterrence is not assured and actions must be taken to be prepared for conflict. To strengthen deterrence and ensure preparation to fight and win should deterrence fail, the USAF needs to continue to adapt to the threat and the competitiive environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 21:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914924
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-RA633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110164030
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
