About 30 Soldiers from various units on Camp Zama visited nearby Nishi Junior High School in Zama City March 5 to interact with students through a unique “English Challenge Day” cultural exchange event.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 18:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914920
|VIRIN:
|240307-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110163894
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, English Challenge Day, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
