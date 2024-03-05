Korea Viper 24.1 | Bilateral Hike B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines execute an air assault and hike during Korea Viper 24.1 at Josa-ri Training Area, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. The training is designed to increase Marines’ experience and proficiency with aerial inserts, as well as assault support aircraft communications and operations. In its first ever iteration, Korea Viper 24.1 is designed as a distributed expeditionary advanced base operation exercise, advancing interoperability with our Republic of Korea partners while simultaneously deterring adversary forces. The Marines are with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Geier)