JPMRC 02-24 B-Roll

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, "Arctic Angel" and Canadian Soldiers from Alpha (Para) Company, 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, conduct a meeting engagement during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 20, 2024. JPMRC 24-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world.
