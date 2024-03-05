JPMRC 02-24 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, "Arctic Angel" and Canadian Soldiers from Alpha (Para) Company, 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, conduct a meeting engagement during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 20, 2024. JPMRC 24-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world.