    JPMRC 02-24 B-Roll

    DELTA JUNCTION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, "Arctic Angel" and Canadian Soldiers from Alpha (Para) Company, 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, conduct a meeting engagement during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 20, 2024. JPMRC 24-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914915
    VIRIN: 240220-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110163812
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 02-24 B-Roll, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    JPMRC
    1Corps
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

