    Betty Ford Stamp Reveal

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    First Lady Jill Biden deliver remarks at the unveiling of a new U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring former First Lady Betty Ford.

    The White House

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 17:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 914914
    Filename: DOD_110163775
    Length: 00:21:45
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Betty Ford Stamp Reveal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Postal Service stamp
    Betty Ford Stamp Reveal
    Betty Ford Stamp
    First Lady Betty Ford

