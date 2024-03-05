Rotorwash Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914910" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rotorwash is a man on the street series asking questions to random people around Fort Novosel. This week's question was "If one Army Aircraft could be your valentine, which would you choose and why?"