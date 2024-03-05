Minute Mission - Crew Commander Crew Chief Instructor

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Crystal Clack, 2nd Space Operations Squadron crew commander crew chief instructor, shares her role under the PNT Delta at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 5, 2024. During this minute long video, Clack highlights her role as an instructor for enlisted and officers to properly command the operations floor and the GPS constellation. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|03.05.2024
|03.06.2024 16:43
|Series
|914908
|240305-X-OF631-1001
|DOD_110163715
|00:00:56
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|0
|0
