Minute Mission - Crew Commander Crew Chief Instructor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914908" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Crystal Clack, 2nd Space Operations Squadron crew commander crew chief instructor, shares her role under the PNT Delta at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 5, 2024. During this minute long video, Clack highlights her role as an instructor for enlisted and officers to properly command the operations floor and the GPS constellation. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)