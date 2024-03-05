Minute Mission - Crew Commander Crew Chief Instructor

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Crystal Clack, 2nd Space Operations Squadron crew commander crew chief instructor, shares her role under the PNT Delta at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 5, 2024. During this minute long video, Clack highlights her role as an instructor for enlisted and officers to properly command the operations floor and the GPS constellation. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    GPS
    2 SOPS
    Space Force
    Guardian Spirit
    PNT Delta

