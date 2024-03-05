Moment of Doubt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the sole female on Team IACH, SPC Alina Villalobos reveals the pride and challenges of shattering stereotypes, showcasing a fierce determination to prove that strength knows no gender. Here she shares her unexpected challenges, from grappling with heavy dummies to navigating the demanding obstacle course.



Discover the mental and physical strain of the Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA), as Villalobos discusses her second-ever experience and the hurdles she faced. Her transparency about moments of doubt and the relentless pursuit of success adds a human touch to her otherwise unstoppable goal to win.



Music title "Phoenix" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.