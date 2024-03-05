As the sole female on Team IACH, SPC Alina Villalobos reveals the pride and challenges of shattering stereotypes, showcasing a fierce determination to prove that strength knows no gender. Here she shares her unexpected challenges, from grappling with heavy dummies to navigating the demanding obstacle course.
Discover the mental and physical strain of the Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA), as Villalobos discusses her second-ever experience and the hurdles she faced. Her transparency about moments of doubt and the relentless pursuit of success adds a human touch to her otherwise unstoppable goal to win.
Music title "Phoenix" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
This work, Moment of Doubt, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
