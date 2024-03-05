Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moment of Doubt

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    As the sole female on Team IACH, SPC Alina Villalobos reveals the pride and challenges of shattering stereotypes, showcasing a fierce determination to prove that strength knows no gender. Here she shares her unexpected challenges, from grappling with heavy dummies to navigating the demanding obstacle course.

    Discover the mental and physical strain of the Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA), as Villalobos discusses her second-ever experience and the hurdles she faced. Her transparency about moments of doubt and the relentless pursuit of success adds a human touch to her otherwise unstoppable goal to win.

    Music title "Phoenix" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 16:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914905
    VIRIN: 240305-O-JU906-9951
    Filename: DOD_110163698
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moment of Doubt, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Competition

    TAGS

    MEDCOM Best Leader Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT