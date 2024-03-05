Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The USAF T-7A Red Hawk arrives to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The T-7A Red Hawk, the Air Force’s new trainer aircraft, arrived to Eglin Air Force Base to endure a month-long trial of extreme weather inside the McKinley Climatic Lab Feb. 23, 2024. The T-7A will replace the T-38C, to improve training for the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914888
    VIRIN: 240105-F-NV708-9174
    Filename: DOD_110163409
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: EGLIN, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USAF T-7A Red Hawk arrives to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Tails
    Eglin Air Force Base
    T-7A
    T-7A Red Hawk
    test & evaluation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT