The T-7A Red Hawk, the Air Force’s new trainer aircraft, arrived to Eglin Air Force Base to endure a month-long trial of extreme weather inside the McKinley Climatic Lab Feb. 23, 2024. The T-7A will replace the T-38C, to improve training for the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 14:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914888
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-NV708-9174
|Filename:
|DOD_110163409
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|EGLIN, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The USAF T-7A Red Hawk arrives to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
