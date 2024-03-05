U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark D. Bortnem, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, speaks about the Marine Corps drug policy at MCAS Beaufort, March 6, 2024. The Marine Corps has a zero tolerance policy on illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig, Cpl. Mason Coots)
The video contains photo illustrations from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 15:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914887
|VIRIN:
|240306-M-QQ291-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110163392
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Col. Bortnem Speaks on Drug Policy, by Cpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT