Col. Bortnem Speaks on Drug Policy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914887" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark D. Bortnem, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, speaks about the Marine Corps drug policy at MCAS Beaufort, March 6, 2024. The Marine Corps has a zero tolerance policy on illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig, Cpl. Mason Coots)



The video contains photo illustrations from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock.