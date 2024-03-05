Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Bortnem Speaks on Drug Policy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Mason Coots 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark D. Bortnem, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, speaks about the Marine Corps drug policy at MCAS Beaufort, March 6, 2024. The Marine Corps has a zero tolerance policy on illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig, Cpl. Mason Coots)

    The video contains photo illustrations from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914887
    VIRIN: 240306-M-QQ291-1001
    Filename: DOD_110163392
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Bortnem Speaks on Drug Policy, by Cpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    zero tolerance
    drug policy
    MCAS Beaufort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT