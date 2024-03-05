U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the state Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the Washington National Guard compete in the state Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, March 2, 2024 and March 3, 2024. The competition consisted of an Army Combat Fitness Test, written essay, board panel, qualification range, stress shoot, land navigation, and tactical ruck march. The winning Soldier and NCO— Spc. Zachariah Jonson, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), and Sgt. Isaac Duncan, 1-161st Infantry Battalion—will go on to represent Washington in the Region VI Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition this Spring. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tristen Hepinstall)