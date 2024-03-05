Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the state Best Warrior Competition

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Tristen Hepinstall 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Washington National Guard compete in the state Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, March 2, 2024 and March 3, 2024. The competition consisted of an Army Combat Fitness Test, written essay, board panel, qualification range, stress shoot, land navigation, and tactical ruck march. The winning Soldier and NCO— Spc. Zachariah Jonson, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), and Sgt. Isaac Duncan, 1-161st Infantry Battalion—will go on to represent Washington in the Region VI Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition this Spring. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tristen Hepinstall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914881
    VIRIN: 240303-A-LJ538-3413
    Filename: DOD_110163236
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: WA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the state Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Tristen Hepinstall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    video
    Joint Base Fort Lewis McChord
    Best Warrior Competition

