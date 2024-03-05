Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ecuadorian Leadership/OCS Canidates

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREENVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Destini Keene 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    The Kentucky National Guard shared leadership tactics, techniques, and procedures with Ecuadorian Army, Navy, and Air Force officer cadets and instructors at WHFRTC, in Greenville, Ky., Feb. 24-28, 2024. This security cooperation engagement is one in a series of 2024 events including subject matter expert exchanges in fire support concepts, communications in domestic operations, and search and rescue. (U.S. Army National Guard videos by Sgt. Destini Keene and Capt. Cody Stagner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914874
    VIRIN: 240229-Z-OD006-5050
    Filename: DOD_110163073
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: GREENVILLE, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ecuadorian Leadership/OCS Canidates, by SGT Destini Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #nationalguard #KYNG #OCS #ecuador #SPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT