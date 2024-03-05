Ecuadorian Leadership/OCS Canidates

The Kentucky National Guard shared leadership tactics, techniques, and procedures with Ecuadorian Army, Navy, and Air Force officer cadets and instructors at WHFRTC, in Greenville, Ky., Feb. 24-28, 2024. This security cooperation engagement is one in a series of 2024 events including subject matter expert exchanges in fire support concepts, communications in domestic operations, and search and rescue. (U.S. Army National Guard videos by Sgt. Destini Keene and Capt. Cody Stagner)
|02.29.2024
|03.06.2024 14:18
|B-Roll
|914874
|240229-Z-OD006-5050
|DOD_110163073
|00:03:44
|GREENVILLE, KY, US
|1
|1
