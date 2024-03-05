Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Battery, 1-30th Field Artillery Battalion, 428th Field Artillery Brigade B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Bravo Battery, 1-30th Field Artillery Battalion, 428th Field Artillery Brigade B-Roll Package. Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) students conducted a live-fire training exercise on the M777 howitzer on March 5, 2024.

    B-Roll Package (color corrected and raw footage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914873
    VIRIN: 240305-D-NU467-5342
    PIN: 003
    Filename: DOD_110163069
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Battery, 1-30th Field Artillery Battalion, 428th Field Artillery Brigade B-Roll Package, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    Field Artillery
    M777
    Fort Sill
    BOLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT