Bravo Battery, 1-30th Field Artillery Battalion, 428th Field Artillery Brigade B-Roll Package. Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) students conducted a live-fire training exercise on the M777 howitzer on March 5, 2024.
B-Roll Package (color corrected and raw footage)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914873
|VIRIN:
|240305-D-NU467-5342
|PIN:
|003
|Filename:
|DOD_110163069
|Length:
|00:06:53
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bravo Battery, 1-30th Field Artillery Battalion, 428th Field Artillery Brigade B-Roll Package, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
