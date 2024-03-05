Brand Reacts to Combatives Defeat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SGT Jacob Brand learned a tough lesson after a surprising loss in an Army combatives tournament. But that setback only fueled his determination to lead his team, Team IACH, to victory at the upcoming Best Leader/Best Squad Competition in May 2024.



In this interview, SGT Brand talks about:

- Bouncing back from an unexpected defeat and the lessons learned.

- How Team IACH adapted to the surprise Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) replacing the ACFT they'd trained for. (Spoiler alert: They crushed it.)

- Why he's confident they'll dominate the regional competition in May.



Will their hard work, perseverance, and camaraderie pay off?



Follow Team IACH in their Quest for Victory 2024 as they prepare for the Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Leader/Best Squad Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, May 6-10, 2024.



Music titles "In Search of Solitude" and "Phoenix" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.