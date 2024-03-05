Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brand Reacts to Combatives Defeat

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    SGT Jacob Brand learned a tough lesson after a surprising loss in an Army combatives tournament. But that setback only fueled his determination to lead his team, Team IACH, to victory at the upcoming Best Leader/Best Squad Competition in May 2024.

    In this interview, SGT Brand talks about:
    - Bouncing back from an unexpected defeat and the lessons learned.
    - How Team IACH adapted to the surprise Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) replacing the ACFT they'd trained for. (Spoiler alert: They crushed it.)
    - Why he's confident they'll dominate the regional competition in May.

    Will their hard work, perseverance, and camaraderie pay off?

    Follow Team IACH in their Quest for Victory 2024 as they prepare for the Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Leader/Best Squad Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, May 6-10, 2024.

    Music titles "In Search of Solitude" and "Phoenix" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 13:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914870
    VIRIN: 240306-O-JU906-4834
    Filename: DOD_110163048
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brand Reacts to Combatives Defeat, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical

    Competition

    TAGS

    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    MEDCOM Best Leader Competition

