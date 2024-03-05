B-Roll package consisting of training from the 68W recertification course in Greenville, Kentucky February 23, 2024. The medics trained both air and ground critical care procedures.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914869
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-OD006-6454
|Filename:
|DOD_110163027
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|GREENVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 68W Recertification, by SGT Destini Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
