Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    68W Recertification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREENVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Destini Keene 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    B-Roll package consisting of training from the 68W recertification course in Greenville, Kentucky February 23, 2024. The medics trained both air and ground critical care procedures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914869
    VIRIN: 240223-A-OD006-6454
    Filename: DOD_110163027
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: GREENVILLE, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68W Recertification, by SGT Destini Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #nationalguard #KYNG #68W #MEDEVAC #UH60 #Blackhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT