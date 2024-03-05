5-4 ADA Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker FTX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air defenders with 1st platoon, charlie battery, 5th battalion 4th air defense artillery regiment conducted a field training exercise Feb. 29 in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Charlie Battery's recent FTX prioritized Stryker maneuver tactics, with a particular emphasis on force-on-force missions. The training aimed to enhance the capabilities of both leaders and crews, fostering proficiency in planning and executing missions at both platoon and company/battery levels (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Johansen Bobbit)