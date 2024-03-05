Air defenders with 1st platoon, charlie battery, 5th battalion 4th air defense artillery regiment conducted a field training exercise Feb. 29 in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Charlie Battery's recent FTX prioritized Stryker maneuver tactics, with a particular emphasis on force-on-force missions. The training aimed to enhance the capabilities of both leaders and crews, fostering proficiency in planning and executing missions at both platoon and company/battery levels (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Johansen Bobbit)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914866
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-JK865-3302
|Filename:
|DOD_110162859
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5-4 ADA Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker FTX, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT