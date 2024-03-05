Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5-4 ADA Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker FTX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Air defenders with 1st platoon, charlie battery, 5th battalion 4th air defense artillery regiment conducted a field training exercise Feb. 29 in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Charlie Battery's recent FTX prioritized Stryker maneuver tactics, with a particular emphasis on force-on-force missions. The training aimed to enhance the capabilities of both leaders and crews, fostering proficiency in planning and executing missions at both platoon and company/battery levels (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Johansen Bobbit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914866
    VIRIN: 240229-A-JK865-3302
    Filename: DOD_110162859
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-4 ADA Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker FTX, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    Beallyoucanbe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT