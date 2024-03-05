Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guardsmen run 100 miles for a mental health mission

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Clinton Loughner, an operational planner assigned to Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and Chief Petty Officer Stefan Phelps, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to Maritime Security Response Team East, plan to run up to 100 miles to encourage Coast Guard active duty members, civilians, and dependents to sign up for mental health and suicide awareness training. Loughner and Phelps will run March 23-24, intending to go the length of the Outer Banks from Corolla to Hatteras, North Carolina. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Nathan Moore provides an interview for this product and champions the initiative. (U.S. Coast Guard video package by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:19
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Coast Guardsmen run 100 miles for a mental health mission, by PO2 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Coast Guard
    USCG
    Suicide Awareness
    MSRTE
    Mental Heath

