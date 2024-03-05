Coast Guardsmen run 100 miles for a mental health mission

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Clinton Loughner, an operational planner assigned to Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and Chief Petty Officer Stefan Phelps, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to Maritime Security Response Team East, plan to run up to 100 miles to encourage Coast Guard active duty members, civilians, and dependents to sign up for mental health and suicide awareness training. Loughner and Phelps will run March 23-24, intending to go the length of the Outer Banks from Corolla to Hatteras, North Carolina. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Nathan Moore provides an interview for this product and champions the initiative. (U.S. Coast Guard video package by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 11:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914865
|VIRIN:
|240307-G-NJ244-1378
|Filename:
|DOD_110162838
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
