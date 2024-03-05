Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (EMIB) conducts the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 21-25. U.S. Army Soldiers showcased their skills and determination as they competed for the brigade’s prestigious titles of Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914863
    VIRIN: 240224-F-RF516-1276
    Filename: DOD_110162705
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition, by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    JB MDL
    BWC
    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade
    336th EMIB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT