The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (EMIB) conducts the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 21-25. U.S. Army Soldiers showcased their skills and determination as they competed for the brigade’s prestigious titles of Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 11:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914863
|VIRIN:
|240224-F-RF516-1276
|Filename:
|DOD_110162705
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition, by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT