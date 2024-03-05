Air Force & Marine Corps Trials and Warrior CARE Event

It has been a busy couple of days with warriors arriving for training, including athletes from the Ukraine and Georgia. In just a few days we will kick-off the 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB with a huge opening ceremony and powerlifting competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 10:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914862
|VIRIN:
|240305-O-OR487-5519
|PIN:
|240305-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110162702
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
