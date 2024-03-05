Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary Medical Unit 10 G Global Health Engagement - Honduras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS

    03.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Expeditionary Medical Unit 10 G B-roll from in the trauma bay at Nacional Nor-Occidental Dr. Mario Catarino Rivas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914857
    VIRIN: 240301-N-FB730-1001
    Filename: DOD_110162627
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Medical Unit 10 G Global Health Engagement - Honduras, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Trauma
    Honduras
    San Pedro Sula
    Global Health Engagement
    GHE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT