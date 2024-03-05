Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welding B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Sutlovich, aircraft metals technology, 911th Maintenance Squadron, trains on a MIG and TIG welding machine at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2024. These methods of welding are used for joining pieces of metal together in various aircraft and metal equipment.(U.S. Air Force b-roll by Master Sgt. Diana E. Ferree)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914856
    VIRIN: 240204-F-DM010-4227
    Filename: DOD_110162620
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welding B-roll, by MSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintainer
    maintenance
    arc welding
    Steel Airmen
    911th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT