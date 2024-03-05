Welding B-roll

Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Sutlovich, aircraft metals technology, 911th Maintenance Squadron, trains on a MIG and TIG welding machine at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2024. These methods of welding are used for joining pieces of metal together in various aircraft and metal equipment.(U.S. Air Force b-roll by Master Sgt. Diana E. Ferree)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 10:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914856
|VIRIN:
|240204-F-DM010-4227
|Filename:
|DOD_110162620
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
