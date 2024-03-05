VICENZA, Italy - Maya Fitch, a basketball player at Vicenza High School, supports her team following an injury that keeps her from playing.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 10:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914854
|VIRIN:
|240224-A-LJ797-2183
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110162613
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maya, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT